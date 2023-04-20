Esports presenter countered statements by the president about games encouraging violence in children and adolescents

After talking about violence in video games, the president’s team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) called on Wednesday (19.Apr.2023) the presenter of esports (video game competitions) Nyvi Estephan for a conversation. The message was shared by gamer in your profile twitter.

“I’ll scold the beard for him to rethink this conversation kkkk at the end of the day he will have installed a Codzin [Call Of Duty, franquia de jogos de tiro] on PC da Alvorada”, wrote Estephan when posting the print from a message sent to her by Lula’s account on the social network.

On Tuesday (April 18), the president participated in a meeting at the Planalto Palace to discuss integrated safety actions in schools. At the event, Lula said that the games encourage violence in children and adolescents: “There is no game talking about love. There is no game talking about education. It’s a game teaching kids to kill”.

“I doubt there’s an 8, 9, 10, 12 year old kid who isn’t used to spending a great deal of time playing this crap. Today, kids play with people from another country, spend nights playing, and all this results in this violence among children”, completed the president, who also criticized the access of very young children to these technologies.

Watch the moment of Lula’s speech at the meeting (1min40s):

The next morning, the presenter of esports published a sequence of posts on Twitter inviting Lula to “talk about games and take away this prejudiced view you have on the subject”.

Estephan emphasized that games have age limits and that, like movies, access to them should be controlled by parents. “The speech cannot be shallow, otherwise you help to spread even greater prejudice in an industry of extreme economic and social importance”, he completed.

To the gamer, the focus of the discussion on violence in schools should be the reduction of social inequality, the revision of the rules for obtaining weapons and the punishment of hate speech and violence. “People are trying to get their point across through hate and violence and games have nothing to do with that.”, he concluded.

24 minutes after thread Nyvi Estephan aired, Lula’s team called her for a conversation.

Read the full publication of the presenter of esports on twitter: