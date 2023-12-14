admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 14/12/2023 – 22:44

In an impassioned speech, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participated, on Thursday night (14), in Brasília, in the opening of the 4th National Youth Conference. Until next Sunday (17), the conference will bring together thousands of young people from across the country to discuss public policies for the population aged between 15 and 29.

“We are going to discuss with those who are not ours, we are going to politicize this country”, highlighted Lula, when asking youth organizations to expand dialogue with this segment.

“It is important that you make a commitment to yourself, to the future of this country. How are we going to prepare young people who are often not at UNE [União Nacional dos Estudantes]in the PCdoB, which is not in the PT, in the PSB, which is not in a left-wing or right-wing party, but which is conservative due to the amount of fake news What do you get?” he pointed out.

The president considered that, to ensure the social achievements that youth expect, “political patience” and dialogue with those who think differently are necessary. To illustrate his point of view, he cited his own work as head of the Executive.

“We have to negotiate with a lot of people who are political opponents. We, the entire left, did not elect 130 deputies. The PT elected only 70, in a parliament of 513”, he noted. “We have to talk to people you don't like, people you even get disgusted with when you see Lula on television talking to these people. In politics, we have to understand that we talk to those who are elected, because they are the ones who have the vote”, he added.

Still insisting on expanded dialogue, Lula made reference to the recent presidential elections in Argentina, which brought the ultra-conservative Javier Milei to power, who enjoyed broad support among young people in the neighboring country. Lula also spoke of the need to convince this part of the population that is outside traditional organizations.

“There is no possibility of you becoming discouraged from fighting if you have a cause in your head. Everyone can build a cause personally, but we have to build a collective cause. What work are we going to do with the millions of young people who still don't understand us? How are we going to treat these millions of young people? Sixty-five percent of young people aged 16 to 24 voted for the [Javier] Milei. How are we going to compete in the political formation of these youth, who are abandoned on the outskirts, being raped every day by the fake newsthe industry of lies and the industry of destruction?”, he emphasized.

Advice

During the event, Lula signed a decree expanding the National Youth Council (Conjuve). Currently, the board is made up of 30 advisors, 10 of whom are representatives of public authorities and 20 are representatives of civil society. With the expansion, the council, which is consultative, will have 60 members, 40 from civil society and 20 government representatives.

“Brazilian youth represents more than 23% of our population. There are more than 45 million Brazilian men and women eager to study, work, research, create, to express themselves”, stated the Chief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Márcio Macêdo.

“Our youth, the youth we fight for, they don’t just want to be alive. More than just breathing, we want to have dignity, to have plenitude, to have freedom, to have happiness”, stated the national secretary of Youth of the federal government, Ronald Sorriso.