President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he received “with great sadness and indignation” the news that a former student invaded a school in Cambé, Paraná, and fired shots. One student died and another is hospitalized in serious condition. On social networks, the PT member asked for a “path to peace” in schools. “I receive with great sadness and indignation the news of the attack on the Colégio Estadual Professora Helena Kolody, in Cambé, Paraná. Yet another young life taken away by the hatred and violence that we can no longer tolerate within our schools and society. It is urgent that we build together a path to peace in schools. My condolences and prayers to the family and school community,” Lula posted on Twitter.

The post Lula calls for ‘path to peace’ in schools after new attack in Paraná appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Lula #calls #path #peace #schools #attack #Paraná