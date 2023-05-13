President said that family relationships need to return to normal after a period of “hatred”

On the eve of Mother’s Day, to be celebrated next Sunday (May 14, 2023), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) asked supporters to value their mothers on that date so that Brazil can no longer be “the land of hate”. He made the request in 2 speeches given at events in Ceará this Friday (May 12, 2023). “Sunday is Mother’s Day, and you need to value your mother. There is nothing more extraordinary than a mother. There is no one who can love a child more than a mother.”he said. “It is important for us to be affectionate in this country, which is ceasing to be the country of hate”completed.