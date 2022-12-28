Graduated president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has called a speech for this Thursday, 29, at 11 am, when he should announce the entirety of the Esplanada dos ministries and, possibly, the command of Petrobras, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal .

Four days before inauguration, Lula still needs to confirm 16 ministries, which tends to be done tomorrow. The speech will take place at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center (CCBB), headquarters of the transitional government.