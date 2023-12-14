President celebrated the approval of Flávio Dino, former member of PC do B, to the STF: “1st communist minister in the Supreme Court”

The Chief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Márcio Macêdosaid this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wanted “dialogue with youth” when celebrated the 1st time of a “communist minister” in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) – in reference to the approval in the Senate of Flávio Dino. The Minister of Justice was a member of the PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil) for 15 years and is currently in the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party). Macêdo's statement was given during the 4th National Youth Conference, in Brasília. “I think he spoke to the youth as if to say: 'Look, there's one of yours'. A young man who was active in the student movement, in the Communist Party and was a judge. Who has the technical legal capacity, but has the political sensitivity of youth”he said.