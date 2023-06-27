President says that high interest rates for low-income people makes him “outraged” and that he will discuss the matter with Haddad

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) once again criticized the rise in interest rates BC (Central Bank) and also referred to the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, as “this citizen that no one knows who put there”.

“Yesterday I was indignant, I was discussing Plana Safra, which will be R$ 364 billion at an average, I don’t know the total, of 10% interest per year, it is expensive, it is very expensive, it could be cheaper, but is that there is this citizen in the Central Bank that no one knows who put him there, which brings interest at 13.75%”, said this Tuesday (June 27, 2023) during his live weekly.

“What makes me indignant is the interest on payroll loans, given to people who have guaranteed credit, it is deducted from their salary, so there is no way to lose, it is 1.97%. And 1.97% times 1.97%, interest on interest is almost 30% per month”he said. “How is it that a guy who earns BRL 2,000 who borrows BRL 1,000 in payroll loans is going to be able to pay 30% a month and I’m lending to the big ones at 10% a month?”he questioned.

He stated that he will speak with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand with bank presidents to find out why they are “harming the Brazilian people”. The president said that he has nothing like a person who makes a payroll loan “give up“, since the installment is deducted directly from the salary.

Since the beginning of the year, Lula and allies have criticized the Central Bank and Campos Neto at least 75 times. Only the Chief Executive made 19 complaints from January to June.

One of the main criticisms is the Selic at 13.75%. At the meeting held on June 21, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) opted to maintain the number for the 7th consecutive time.