The pre-candidate for President of the Republic by the PDT, Ciro Gomes, said this Tuesday (May 10, 2022) that “Lula, due to his usual low-minded opportunism, decided to once again invite Brazil to dance on the edge of the abyss”.

In your live weekly, the “Ciro Games”the former minister said that the PT“sabotaged all impeachment initiatives” and that now “everyone can see that a coup against Brazilian democracy is underway”.

Ciro made the statement when commenting on a recent speech by Jair Bolsonaro, who defended that his party, the PL, should hire an auditing company to “to guarantee elections free of any suspicion and of external interest”.

One of the representatives of the 3rd way, Ciro stated that his political enemy Lula “seems more interested in destroying the other candidacies than going against the putschists”.

For the pedestrian, the former president “I plot every day to take Simone Tebet’s MDB [também pré-candidata ao Planalto]which is not good for the country”.

SQUID SPEECH

Ciro also commented on the event that officially launched Lula’s pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, which took place in a political act held in São Paulo with the presence of the other parties that make up the coalition, trade union movements, artists, intellectuals and activists.

The candidate stated that “came attention” Lula spoke for almost 1 hour, in a speech “bureaucratic, obvious, repetitive, completely anachronistic, outdated and disconnected from reality”.

According to him, this attitude shows the PT’s attempt tocontain the real absurdities” that the former president has spoken.

“How to say that the police are not people, that Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, is to blame for the war in Ukraine, that the classic media consumes too much, or that everyone should have the right to abortion, which is a levity”.

ENVIRONMENT

During the live, Ciro also criticized the environmental policy adopted by the Bolsonaro government. According to him, the President of the Republic “try to sell Brazil as an environmental paradise”.

For the former minister, this is a “a mischievous but futile attempt to hide the devastation your government is causing in the Amazon, including the savage attacks on indigenous communities”.

THE Power 360 showed that deforestation alerts in the Amazon exceeded the 1,000 km² mark in April. Data released on May 6, 2022 by Deter, the Inpe (National Institute for Space Research) alert system, indicate that 1,012.5 km² were covered from April 1st to April 29th – a record for the period.

The number is almost double that recorded in April last year: 580 km². Official deforestation data are measured by the Prodes system (Project for Monitoring the Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon Forest by Satellite) and released at the end of each year.

COVID-19

On Monday (May 9, 2022), Ciro said he was diagnosed with covid-19. the pedestrian stated on his Twitter profile that he has mild symptoms.

Ciro canceled his pre-campaign commitments for the next few days, but kept the recording schedule from home for the programs on his YouTube channel, such as the live “Ciro Games”.

This is the 2nd time the politician has been diagnosed with covid-19. In October 2020, Ciro reported that he had mild symptoms of the disease. In a note posted on social media, the pedestrian reported that he complied with all the protocols required by the health authorities.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from April 24 to 26 shows that Lula and Bolsonaro have 41% and 36% of voting intentions in the 1st round, respectively. The difference between the 2 is 5 percentage points. Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 6%, João Doria (PSDB) has 4%, and André Janones (Forward) there are 3%. All of these tie for 3rd position.

The survey also showed that Lula and Bolsonaro are tied in the South, Southeast and Midwest regions. Lula leads in the Northeast and Bolsonaro in the North.

Here are the percentages in the 1st round:

Southeast: Lula 39% X 39% Bolsonaro;

South: Lula 41% X 38% Bolsonaro;

Midwest: Lula 39% X 41% Bolsonaro.

In a 2nd round scenario, Lula has 48% of intention and Bolsonaro, 39%. The gap between the 2 remained at the 9 percentage points recorded in the round two weeks earlier.

The survey was carried out by calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 283 municipalities in the Federation, carried out from April 24 to 26, 2022.

The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-07167/2022.