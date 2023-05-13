Party has 3 ministries, but bench in the Chamber does not deliver enough votes to help government; provocation worsened the atmosphere between the party and Planalto

Struggling to expand his base in Congress, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) worsened the mood within one of the parties considered allies by calling the secretary general of União Brasil, ACM Neto, by the pejorative nickname “Clamp”.

The provocation stirred up the spirits of the anti-government subtitle and made even those most sympathetic to the president condemn the citation. Lula’s speech was made at a ceremony held in Salvador (BA) on Thursday (May 11, 2023), where she participated in the launch event of the state plenary sessions of the Participatory Pluriannual Plan, held at Arena Fonte Nova.

The governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), was also present.

The president spoke about the doubts he had in 2022 about the electoral potential of Jerônimo, who ran against ACM Neto. At the beginning of the year, polls pointed to a large advantage for the former mayor of Salvador over the PT candidate.

“I came here, and Jerônimo with 3% and Grampinho almost 80%. What happened is that the man who had 3% won over the man who had 65% of the votes. And I owe Bahia a lot of gratitude not only for that, but because in all the elections here I won in the 1st round”, he said. The audience and allies present laughed.

The nickname emerged in the 2000s when ACM Neto’s grandfather, Antônio Carlos Magalhães, then a senator, was investigated after being accused of running an illegal telephone tapping scheme in Bahia. At the time, the former mayor was a debutant federal deputy and a staunch opponent of Lula, who was in his 1st term as president.

“UNION DOES NOT DELIVER”

União Brasil now commands 3 ministries in the 3rd Lula government, but the bench in the Chamber has not delivered enough votes to approve proposals of interest to the government.

The ministers appointed by the party are:

Daniela, however, asked to leave the party in April, and Waldez belongs to the PDT – he entered as a senator’s nomination. Davi Alcolumbre (União –AP). The party was one of those that contributed to the Planalto’s recent defeats in Congress.

Faced with the difficulty of articulation, the government started a series of conversations with the allied parties to demand commitment and delivery of votes. On the other hand, he heard the charge for amendments, released in record volume in the last 3 days.

Minister Alexandre Padilha (PT), for Institutional Relations, responsible for political articulation, had meetings with PSB and PSD. Planalto still wants to talk with União Brasil and MDB.

According to Power360 it was found out, the willingness of members of ACM Neto’s party to dialogue decreased after Lula’s provocations. The assessment is that the president is not in a position to disdain who he wants to support.

The government’s biggest concern now is to ensure the approval of the new fiscal framework, which may begin to be analyzed by the Chamber next week. There are doubts about whether the project will move forward with the speed desired by the Planalto. The risk is that the proposal will remain only for the 2nd semester.