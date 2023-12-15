Minister Fernando Haddad also said he had spoken to Aguinaldo Ribeiro and Eduardo Braga to thank them for the reform text

After the approval of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform (45/2019) in the 1st round in the Chamber of Deputies this Friday (Dec 15, 2023), the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) called the project rapporteurs in the Chamber, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), and in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM). He also said that the president would contact the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Haddad also said that he spoke with the rapporteurs and thanked them “on behalf of the Ministry of Finance” by the final text.