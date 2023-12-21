President invited authorities to an end-of-year celebration this Friday (Dec 21), at Granja do Torto

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) brought together ministers for an end-of-year barbecue at Granja do Torto, in Brasília, this Friday (Dec 21, 2023). In addition to names from the government, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, was also present. Around 30 authorities went to the Presidency of the Republic's summer residence.

The celebration is the 2nd event held at the location in this 3rd term. Lula and the first lady, Janja da Silva, were the first to arrive, at around 7:25 pm.

The 2 were followed by ministers Wellington Dias (Development and Social Assistance) and General Amaro (Institutional Security Office) and by the president of the BNDES (National Social Development Bank), Aloizio Mercadante. The barbecue featured the female forró pé de serra trio. Minister Margareth Menezes (Culture) joined the group to sing a song at one point during the night.

According to the Power360the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), were not directly invited to the event. The celebration would be “a company party” from the government. As of Thursday night (Dec 21), no photos of the event had been released.

The minister Rui Costa (Civil House) is part of the list of absentees. He is on paternity leave in Salvador. His youngest son was born last week in the capital of Bahia. In addition to him, Carlos Lupi (Social Security) also did not attend. Lupi is traveling to Saudi Arabia, where he will watch the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup. Lupe is a Fluminense fan.

O Power360 was on site. Managed to identify the following authorities:

Márcio Macedo chief minister of the General Secretariat;

Alexandre Padilha Minister of Institutional Relations;

Fernando Haddad finance Minister;

Simone Tebet Minister of Planning and Budget;

Wellington Dias Minister of Social Development;

Nisia Trindade Minister of Health;

Camilo Santana education Minister;

Margareth Menezes Minister of Culture;

Mauro Vieira Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Renan Filho Minister of Transport;

Silvio Almeida Minister of Human Rights;

Cida Gonçalves, Minister of Women;

Anielle Franco Minister of Racial Equality;

Andrew de Paula Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture;

Márcio França Minister of Entrepreneurship;

General Amaro minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic);

Aloizio Mercadante president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development);

Jean Paul Prates president of Petrobras;

Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), Government leader in Congress

Celso Sabino Minister of Tourism;

Flavio Dino Minister of Justice and Public Security and approved minister for the STF;

Juscelino Filho Minister of Communications

Sonia Guajajara Minister of Indigenous Peoples;

Silvio Costa Filho Minister of Ports and Airports;

Carlos Vieira president of Caixa;

André Fufuca Minister of Sports;

Geraldo Alckmin vice president of Brazil;

Paulo Teixeira Minister of Agrarian Development;

Marina Silva Minister of the Environment;

Jorge MessiasAttorney General of the Union.

LULA AND CAMPOS NETO

The president of the Central Bank stayed for around 3 hours at Lula's get-together. The movement is one of rapprochement after a history permeated by ups and downs. Earlier, Campos Neto told journalists that maintained a relationship “technique” with the government and praised the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

The BC was one of the main targets of criticism from Lula and government allies in 2023. Until September 27, the date of the 1st meeting between the President of the Republic and the monetary authority, Campos Neto had been criticized 113 times.

The president of the Central Bank, together with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), were the main ones criticized by the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann, at the party conference held on December 8. In a speech before Lula's, Gleisi said that the BC presidency sabotaged the country's growth.