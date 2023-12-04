The PT member criticized the Security Council and stated that the organization failed to fulfill the role for which it was created

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the UN (United Nations) this Monday (Dec 4, 2023). According to him, the organization fails to fulfill the role for which it was created and is therefore to blame for conflicts such as those in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, between Israel and Hamas. Lula defended, as president of the G20, that the bloc with the 20 largest economies in the world discuss a reform in global governance. “All this happens because the UN is not fulfilling the historical role for which it was created. The UN has a Security Council that includes 5 countries [China, Estados Unidos, França, Reino Unido e Rússia]. However, these countries are the ones that produce the most weapons, sell the most weapons and wage war without going through the decision of the security council.”he said during a visit to Germany.