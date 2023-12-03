President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) blamed, this Sunday (3), in Dubai, the “rich countries” for the failure to close the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, negotiated more than 20 years ago. It was a response to the statement by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who said the day before he was against closing the agreement, during a press conference at COP28, the world climate conference.

“If there is no agreement, be patient. It wasn’t for lack of will. The only thing that has to be clear is that they no longer say that it is due to Brazil and that they no longer say that it is due to South America. Take responsibility for the fact that rich countries do not want to make an agreement with the prospect of making any concession. It’s always about winning more,” said Lula.

The president also called for “balance” in relations with emerging countries. “And we are no longer colonized. We are independent. And we want to be treated with the respect of independent countries, which have things to sell. And the things we have to sell have a price. What we want is a certain balance. If there is no agreement, at least it will be clear who is to blame for not having an agreement”.

On Saturday (2), Lula and Macron had a bilateral meeting at COP28. Soon after, the French president spoke to journalists and classified the agreement as “completely contradictory”. “The pact does not take biodiversity and climate into account and is reduced to a poorly cobbled together agreement, which dismantles tariffs,” said Macron. Minutes later, Lula countered by saying that France has a “protectionist history”.

Argentine Chancellor follows Macron and buries expectations accordingly

Lula’s intention was to reach a conclusion on the treaty before the Mercosur Summit, which will take place on the 6th and 7th in Rio de Janeiro. The same disposition was observed on the part of the Uruguayan president, Luis Lacalle Pou, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Macron’s statement, which threw cold water on expectations, was followed by the Argentine chancellor, Santiago Cafiero, who also ruled out negotiations during the Rio de Janeiro summit. “Talks will continue and there is a lot of work to be done, but the conditions of the agreement have not been given,” said the chancellor. According to Cafiero, the agreement negotiations, concluded in 2019, later collided with new differences between the parties.

“(The agreement) has a negative impact on the Mercosur industry, without bringing benefits to its agricultural exports, which are limited by very restrictive quotas and subject to unilateral environmental regulations that expose them to future vulnerability”, concluded the chancellor.