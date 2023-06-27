Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

06/27/2023 – 9:31 am

São Paulo, 27th – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva blamed the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, although without naming him, for the high interest rates of the Safra Plan. The statement confirms a report published on Monday (26) by the BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, that the government, behind the scenes, played the short-than-desired credit program on the Selic account.

Informed this Tuesday morning, the 27th, the 2023/24 Crop Plan will have financing of R$ 364.22 billion. Pronamp) and 12% per year for the others. For investments, interest rates vary between 7% and 12.5% ​​per year, according to the government.

“The Crop Plan will have R$ 364 billion reais, at an average, I don’t know the total, of 10% interest per year. It’s expensive, it’s very expensive. This interest could be cheaper. But there is a citizen in the Central Bank, we don’t know who put him there, who brings the basic interest rate to 13.75%”, declared Lula in the program “Conversa com o Presidente”, broadcast live on social networks promoted weekly for the government.























