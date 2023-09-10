Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2023 – 16:59

Brazil, the United States and India launched this Saturday, the 9th, the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA). The initiative aims to promote the production and use of biofuels, especially ethanol, as an alternative energy source for transport that is less polluting than fossil fuels. The three countries are among the top five ethanol producers in the world.

The launch took place in a brief ceremony, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, a group of the world’s main economies, in India. There were no official speeches. Only Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressed a light bulb to symbolize the creation of the coalition.

Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), Joe Biden (USA), Alberto Fernández (Argentina) participated in the ceremony; Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni (Italy) and Sheikh Hasina (Bangladesh); Prime Ministers Lee Hsien Loong (Singapore), Narendra Modi (India), Pravind Jugnauth (Mauritius) and a government representative from the United Arab Emirates. They posed for photos holding hands.

The participation of the leaders of Canada and South Africa was expected, but the countries did not send authorities to the ceremony. Canada and Singapore initially participate as observers of the alliance, not as founding members.

The new alliance will bring together 19 countries in total. Organizations from the international public and private sectors and member countries are also part of it, totaling 12. According to the Brazilian government, the alliance is open to new members. Experts consider, however, that the demand for ethanol is still low. The sector’s expectation is that the use of flex-fuel cars, consolidated in Brazil, will spread to India and other participants in the future.

“Our challenge is to guarantee global supply in a relevant bioenergy belt. The demand exists”, said the president of the Sugarcane and Bioenergy Industry Union (Unica), Evandro Gussi. “Electrification alone is not capable now, nor in ten years, 30 or 50 years, of offering the decarbonization that the world needs. It is not. There is no one with a scientific basis who can say that.”

An institutional video promoted the GBA as a way to help eliminate emissions in transport and ensure energy security. According to the Indian and Brazilian governments, biofuel production needs to triple by 2030 for the world to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The data cited are from the International Energy Agency.