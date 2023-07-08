After failing to enforce Venezuela’s diplomatic acceptance among Brazil’s neighboring countries, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is trying to forge new alliances in South America based on alignment with other leftist rulers. This Saturday (8), Lula will be in Colombia, where he will have a meeting with President Gustavo Petro to discuss the preservation of the Amazon. For specialists, however, the commitment is nothing more than “an ideological meeting”.

“Lula has prioritized the international agenda more than the national one, because he has a motivation to be a recognized international leader. Petro is Lula’s ally in Colombia with a very similar leftist agenda. In view of that, I believe it is much more a meeting to strengthen ties and Lula’s obsessive agenda for foreign policy”, analyzes political scientist Deysi Cioccari, author of the book Fake News in Politics (ed. Editions 70).

The president of Colombia leads, alongside Lula, a meeting with diplomats and community leaders from countries that make up the Amazon rainforest. The event takes place in the city of Leticia. As informed by Petro himself in his social networks, around 600 leaders will participate in the event, which he says seeks to find solutions to the deforestation of the forest.

The meeting is intended to anticipate the Forest Summit, scheduled to take place on August 8 and 9, in Belém, Pará. The event organized on Brazilian soil will bring together the heads of state of the eight countries that make up the Amazon rainforest.

“Using the ideas of environmental defense of the Amazon and the Brazilian way of seeing it, I believe that President Lula has been looking for a kind of unity between the countries [que compõe a floresta amazônica] so that they can have the same speech. It is worth remembering that Gustavo Petro is also a left-wing president. So, Lula’s desire is to project his vision of defending the environment and, once again, as he himself said, to project Brazil as a regional leader”, evaluates the doctor in International Relations and member of the Portuguese Association of Political Science , Igor Lucena.

The rapprochement of the two countries may be more interesting for Colombia

Apart from ideological identification, specialists explain that Brazil and Colombia have few issues in common to discuss. “I would say [Brasil e Colômbia] have more discrepancies than similarities. Perhaps our greatest connections are in the fight against organized crime and the preservation of the Amazon”, stresses Lucena.

The expectation for this weekend’s meeting is that the leaders sign a joint agreement aimed at the good of the Amazon. “One can expect a pre-agreement firming a commitment to preserve the Amazon, especially on the Colombian side, which is concerned about being responsible for one of the greatest losses of hectares of forest. It is a very complicated situation because of the presence of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces from Colombia)”, points out Deysi Cioccari.

A 2021 study, which involved the participation of several organizations linked to the environment, concluded that most of the devastation in the Colombian Amazon is promoted by illegal armed groups, private actors and corrupt public officials. In the same year, a report by BBC it also revealed that FARC members invaded the Brazilian forest area to extort illegal miners.

The expert explains that Colombia has tried to meet the commitment to fight against illegal deforestation. “If here in Brazil we have problems with land grabbing, it’s no different there. The government itself admits that almost half of the felling of forests was caused by land grabbing”, explains the political scientist to Gazette of the people.

In this sense, Igor Lucena considers that Lula and Petro can also sign an agreement with regard to security against organized crime in the Colombian Amazon region. “Perhaps collective help from the Federal Police for the defense of the region and, above all, in the fight against cocaine laboratories will enter the agenda. We know that the forest, whether Colombian or Brazilian, has no physical limits and, therefore, this is a problem for both sides,” he explains.

Another point that can be addressed at the meeting between the presidents is the discussion on the creation of a Colombian Amazon Fund. Lucena explains that it is in Petro’s interest to discuss the topic with Lula and reproduce the Brazilian strategy in Colombia.

Colombia can be hope for Lula after the uneasiness created in South America

Since assuming his third term as president of Brazil, Lula has sought to strengthen ties with South America. The petista, however, let his ideological interests hinder the resumption of dialogue between the countries of the sub-continent. On some occasions, Lula came out in defense of the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and even turned a blind eye to the critical situation faced in the neighboring country.

After a bilateral meeting with Maduro in Brasilia this year, the PT member went so far as to say that Venezuela was “the victim of an anti-democracy and authoritarian narrative”. The Venezuelan leader, however, is being investigated by the International Court for crimes against human rights and for taking political prisoners and murdering opponents. At the head of Venezuela for 10 years, Maduro holds fraudulent elections not recognized by international bodies.

Lula’s allegations caused discontent in other South American presidents who rebuked the speeches of the Brazilian representative. Last week, during the Mercosur Summit, new criticisms were made of the PT. On the occasion, the Uruguayan president, Luís Lacalle Pou (National Party), questioned Lula’s stance on Venezuela.

In addition to the attempt at a blind eye, the PT advocates that the country be reintegrated into Mercosur and said that the bloc “cannot isolate” Venezuela. After the frustrated attempt to be a “peace correspondent” for Venezuela, Lula can focus on Colombia to gain political capital in South America. The petista assumed the presidency of Mercosur last week.

“Colombia [dentre os países que formam a Amazônia] perhaps it is the most stable and most economically developed country, and Brazil has little influence on it”, evaluates Lucena. In the specialist’s conception, there may also be some type of economic interest in this approximation.

“Although Colombia is not in the Southern Cone of Latin America, it is leader of the Pacific Alliance [bloco comercial formado por Chile, Colômbia, México e Peru]. I believe that President Lula may be aiming to bring the bloc closer to Mercosur, something that was defended in his first terms”, says Lucena.

“It is worth remembering that the Pacific Alliance is a much less ideological and more advanced trade body than Mercosur. The economic dynamism of the Alliance is much superior and perhaps this is a way of amplifying Mercosur’s economic power, even aiming to neutralize criticisms such as those of the Uruguayan president”, points out the expert.