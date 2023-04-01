According to the survey, 37% of respondents think the president behaves appropriately all the time.

For 61% of voters, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) behaves always or most of the time in a manner appropriate to the position, according to a Datafolha survey carried out on March 29 and 30.

According to 37% of those interviewed, Lula behaves properly all the time, and 24% believe that he almost always does. Already 20% think that he does not act in a manner consistent with the position he occupies in most opportunities, and another 18% say that he never does.

Another 2% of respondents could not say. The institute heard 2,028 people over 16 years old in 126 cities, in a survey with a margin of error of 2 points, plus or minus.

When Datafolha carried out the survey after the 1st quarter of the government Bolsonaro, the result was only a little more critical than the one given to the petista. At the time, 54% of those interviewed stated that it was always or almost always adequate (27% for each category), while 43% disapproved of it (20% found it inadequate most of the time, the same rate as Lula, and 23% saw it always like this). There were 4% who said they did not know how to evaluate. Total sums do not equal 100% due to rounding.

In the survey carried out in March of this year on Lula, 38% of those interviewed rated the government as good or excellent. Regular are 30% and bad or terrible, 29%. 3% could not answer.