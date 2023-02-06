President will announce BRL 600 million to reduce the queue of elective surgeries and, next week, will relaunch Minha Casa Minha Vida

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) starts on Monday (6.Feb.2023) its tour openings and launches of social programs across the country. The 1st stop will be in Rio de Janeiro, where in the morning it will announce the release of R$ 600 million for States and municipalities to reduce the queue of surgeries, exams and consultations in the SUS (Unified Health System).

He will also participate in the opening of health units in the Super Centro Carioca de Saúde complex, in the Benfica neighborhood, in the northern part of the Rio de Janeiro capital, starting at 3 pm.

The objective is to change the focus of the PT’s actions, which in its 1st month in government had to deal with the destruction of the headquarters of the Three Powers and a military crisis, and the articulation to accommodate allies in the 2nd echelon of the government and guarantee agreements in Congress.

Since the election campaign, Lula had said that it was necessary to unburden the health system, which has been under pressure in recent years because of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the government, the amount to be released is part of the resources withdrawn from the spending ceiling by the so-called PEC fura-teto, a proposed amendment to the Constitution approved last year.

The program will release R$ 200 million in February for the organization of mutirões across the country. The remainder will be passed on according to the number of surgeries performed, focusing on abdominal, orthopedic and ophthalmological ones. The 2nd phase will begin in April and June of this year and will focus on oncological diagnoses and specialized consultations.

An ordinance will be published with details on the criteria for the transfer to States and municipalities, which will have to inform the local demand for the procedures.

In addition to Lula, the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, will also participate in the launch of the program. The event will also bring together 2 antagonistic characters in the local and national political scenario: the mayor of the city, Eduardo Paes (PSD), and the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL).

Paes supported Lula in the elections and participated in meetings to gain allies in the federal government. Castro, on the other hand, forged his 1st management in alliance with Bolsonarism, from which he is now starting to move away. He has already met with Lula at the Planalto Palace on two occasions.

Castro participated in the meeting with governors on January 9, which discussed the necessary reactions of the federal government and other entities of the federation in the face of the attack by extremists on the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8.

The governor was in Brasília and met with Lula the following day, at the suggestion, according to him, of the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha.

In the morning, the president will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Aloizio Mercadante as president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). Mercadante was the coordinator of the elaboration of his government program during the electoral campaign and coordinated the technical part of the transition after the elections.

My home, my life

Continuing with the launch schedule, Lula will resume Minha Casa, Minha Vida and extinguish Casa Verde e Amarela, a housing program created in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The change of rules and name must be done through a provisional measure.

The relaunch will take place in Santo Amaro da Purificação, in the Bahian Recôncavo, on February 14, according to the Power360 the governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT).

On the 15th, Lula should go to Sergipe to resume works stopped on roads. And after Carnival, the government intends to launch the Água para Todos program in Paraíba.