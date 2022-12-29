Brazil’s president-elect, Lula da Silva, with Marina Silva, future Minister of the Environment, in Brasilia, this Thursday. ADRIANO MACHADO (REUTERS)

The next Government of Brazil is already complete. The president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, appeared this Thursday in Brasilia, three days after his inauguration, to announce who will direct the ministries that he had pending. The winner of the elections incorporates Marina Silva and Simone Tebet into his government as ministers, both former adversaries and the women who contributed the most to his narrow electoral victory two months ago. Lula has also kept his promise to create a Ministry of Original Peoples and appoint an indigenous person as minister. Minister, in this case: the deputy Sonia Guajajara. Eleven of the 37 portfolios will be led by women.

Marina Silva will be Brazil’s environment minister, as she was 20 years ago, when the veteran environmentalist accompanied Lula in his first years as president until he resigned in protest against plans to build large infrastructure projects in the Amazon jungle.

The leader of the Brazilian left has also awarded a ministry, that of Planning and Budget, to the presidential candidate and center-right senator Simone Tebet, who came third in the elections. Tebet threw in the rest of it to support him in the final stretch of the electoral race. She “she had a really important role in the campaign. She was our rival in the first round and an extraordinary ally in the second”, highlighted the future president.

For weeks there had been countless speculations about the difficulties of the president-elect to find him a position at the height of his contribution to victory, but in which he could not shine too much and reach the next elections with a strong footing.

Lula da Silva and Simone Tebet, the next Minister of Planning. ADRIANO MACHADO (REUTERS)

Lula won the elections at the head of a broad coalition of a dozen parties to the right and left of the Workers’ Party (PT) that came together to defeat Bolsonaro in the name of democracy. The delay in naming the ministers indicates Lula’s difficulties in accommodating all these interests in a Cabinet.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The future Minister of the Environment and Lula reconciled at the gates of the last electoral campaign with the shared mission of ousting the far-right Jair Bolsonaro from power. She claimed that the environmental issue and the climate crisis were cross-cutting issues for all the Executive departments. Her mission now is to rebuild the environmental protection organizations that Bolsonaro seriously damaged and for Brazil to once again be an example in this area, as it was during her previous administration as minister.

Lula has revealed the names of the people who will lead the 16 ministries that remained to be assigned hours after the police detained several people suspected of participating in acts of vandalism to protest against the electoral result.

With them, he completes a Cabinet that with 37 portfolios, which is one of the largest in the history of Brazil. And, according to what the president-elect said this Wednesday, the one with the most women in its midst. The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) has entrusted the hard core of his Government (Economy, the Civil House, Defense, Foreign Relations and Justice) to political veterans and faithful leaders of his own formation.

Lula da Silva hugs Sonia Guajajara, future head of the Ministry of Original Peoples. ADRIANO MACHADO (REUTERS)

Guajajara is a veteran activist who had just been elected as a deputy. In recent years, she has co-directed the entity that brings together the main organizations in defense of indigenous people, a minority that accounts for less than 1% of the Brazilian population and lives in 12% of the territory.

Carlos Bávaro, a senator from Mato Grosso, the heart of the agricultural industry, will be the next agriculture minister. And in charge of Sports, will be the retired volleyball player Ana Moser. Lula had already announced that the Minister of Culture will be the singer Margareth Menezes.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.