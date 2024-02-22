This is the period that the government will have to make voluntary transfers before the Electoral Law is sealed; read the schedule

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed on Thursday (22.Feb.2024) a decree defining the Executive's monthly payment schedule in 2024. The document shows how each ministry will be disbursed.

The resources also include expenses indicated by congressmen, in the case of amendments. According to the decree (complete – PDF – 380 kB) published in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Unionministries are authorized to pay up to R$20.5 billion in parliamentary amendments until June 30th.

This is the deadline that the government will have to make voluntary transfers before the Electoral Law is sealed. This is because there will be municipal elections on October 6th. If there is a 2nd round, the new election will be on October 27th.

Read how payment will be made. Click on the column headings to reorder:

After the elections, the process of implementing amendments and other discretionary expenses can be resumed. Until the end of 2024, the amount programmed is R$25.1 billion for individual amendments, R$11 billion for committee amendments and R$8.6 billion for bench amendments.

On the 5th (Feb 22), the minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilhastated that the government would draw up a schedule to release R$14.5 billion in Congressional amendments in the areas of Health and Social Assistance by June 30th.

The statements were made after a meeting at Palácio do Planalto with the deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), rapporteur of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), and with the senator Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB), president of the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee).