President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) expressed his solidarity with former US President Donald Trump after gunshots interrupted a rally in Pennsylvania and Trump was shot in the ear. “The attack on former President Donald Trump must be vehemently condemned by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable,” Lula said at the X.



