President Lula and Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, during a meeting held this year in Brasília | Photo: EFE/Andre Coelho

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Sunday (3), in Dubai, that he expects “common sense” from Venezuela and Guyana to resolve the dispute between the two countries over the Essequibo region. Diplomatic tension between the two countries has gained strength in recent weeks after the Venezuelan National Assembly called for a non-binding referendum on the territorial dispute, which will be voted on today.

“What South America doesn’t need is confusion,” Lula told journalists on his last day at COP28 before leaving for Berlin, where an official visit begins this Sunday. “You can’t keep thinking about fighting. I hope that common sense prevails, on the side of Venezuela and on the side of Guyana,” she added.

The president reminded the press that he spoke with the presidents of both countries and commented that the referendum would probably have the result intended by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Asked if he is afraid of a war between the two nations, Lula replied that “humanity should be afraid of war” and defended the need for dialogue.

“If there’s one thing we need to grow and improve the lives of our people, it’s for us to lower the torch, work with a lot of willingness to improve the lives of the people, and not think about fighting, not invent stories”, he highlighted. Squid.

The referendum being voted on this Sunday in Venezuela consults the population on the possibility of incorporating Essequibo – a territory of almost 160 thousand square kilometers claimed by Caracas for more than a century and which recently discovered vast oil fields offshore – to the national map and grant Venezuelan nationality to the 125 thousand inhabitants of the disputed area.

Venezuela accuses Guyanese President Irfaan Ali of ignoring Maduro’s multiple calls to “establish a direct diplomatic dialogue” to resolve the controversy. Guyana claimed this month that time for negotiations “has run out” and that it trusts the process carried out by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which declared itself competent to decide on the matter.

In recent days, Brazil has reinforced its military presence on the country’s northern border as a result of diplomatic tensions, as Roraima borders Venezuela and the Essequibo region.