05/20/2023 – 12:27

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) avoided making any mention of Russia in his first official speech at the G-7 summit. To face world crises, including the war in Ukraine, the PT advocated the need to debunk myths, change mindsets and abandon “paradigms that collapsed”.

Quoting Argentina directly, Lula also asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to consider the consequences of its actions.

In contrast to the member countries of the G-7, notably opposed to Russia, Lula limited himself to talking about “a war in the heart of Europe”. The speech took place minutes after the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, landed in Hiroshima to participate in the G-7.

Zelenski requested a bilateral meeting with the Brazilian president, who says he adopts a neutral posture in the war, but has not yet received any response.

“The world today is experiencing the overlapping of multiple crises: the covid-19 pandemic, climate change, geopolitical tensions, a war in the heart of Europe, pressures on food and energy security and threats to democracy. To face these threats, there needs to be a change of mentality. It is necessary to debunk myths and abandon paradigms that have collapsed”, declared the president.

“The consolidation of the G-20 as the main space for international economic consultation was an undeniable advance. It will be even more effective with a composition that dialogues with the demands and interests of all regions of the world”, declared the PT.

O Broadcast, anticipated this week that Lula would defend the G-20 throughout the G-7, since Brazil will assume the presidency of the expanded bloc in 2024. “Let us not have illusions. No country can face today’s systemic threats alone. The solution does not lie in the formation of antagonistic blocs or responses that contemplate only a small number of countries”, he argued.

During the speech, Lula also decided to criticize neoliberalism and the “fragility” of its dogmas. “The foreign indebtedness of many countries, which victimized Brazil in the past and today devastates Argentina, is the cause of blatant and growing inequality, and requires from the International Monetary Fund a treatment that considers the social consequences of the adjustment policies”, poked the president hours before meeting with the managing director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, to whom he will ask Argentina for help.

The defense of the environment and the fight against social inequality were flags raised by Lula at the multilateral meeting. “This task is only possible with a State that induces public policies aimed at guaranteeing fundamental rights and collective well-being”, defended Lula, for whom the dichotomy between environment and development should already be overcome.

The government itself, however, today faces this tension, with ministers Marina Silva (Environment) and Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) in an internal dispute over exploring for oil in the Amazon.

Lula also defended the reform of the UN Security Council, with the inclusion of new permanent members, and the strengthening of the World Trade Organization (WTO).























