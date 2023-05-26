In a speech at Fiesp, the president said that “Brazil needs everything” and that “it only has 1200 days of government”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) made an appeal this Thursday (May 23, 2023) to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to speed up voting in the House. In a speech at Fiesp (Federation of Industries of São Paulo), the Chief Executive said that Brazil “needs everything” is that “came back to do almost everything”. “We only have 120 days of government, Haddad [Fernando Haddad, ministro da Fazenda]. And Pacheco, please hurry up the votes because the train is blowing.”, he said. Earlier, Lula had defended an industrial policy “lofty and active” for the country and had said that strengthening the sector would not relegate agribusiness to a secondary place.