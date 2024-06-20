Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/20/2024 – 18:54

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva advised a beneficiary of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida (MCMV) program to stop having children. The 25-year-old woman has three children. According to Lula, the “first thing” she has to do is stop having children and go back to studying.

“Look at that girl who comes here with three children. That girl is 25 years old and she has three children. I told her: My daughter, the first thing you have to do is stop having children, because you already have three”, he commented, during the Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing delivery event in Fortaleza, Ceará, this Thursday. -Friday, 20.

The advice followed: “I told her that she has to study, because now she has three children to take care of”. “She has three children, she is not soft”, insisted the president. “She has to go back to school, learn a good profession so she can take good care of her children.”

This is not the first time that the PT member has asked a woman to stop having children during public engagements. In May, for example, Lula cited the story of a beneficiary of the program: “When will the gate close, comrade? She can no longer have a child. She already has 5 children, she is 27 years old.”

At the same ceremony this Thursday, the head of the Executive called the president of Caixa, Carlos Vieira, “chubby”. When introducing the president of the institution at the event, Lula called Vieira a “nice chubby guy who spoke so well here”.

MCMV houses

The statements took place during the delivery event for 416 apartments at Residencial Cidade Jardim I, Module III, in Fortaleza. At this stage, 1,664 people from Band 1 families will benefit, with a monthly income of up to R$2,640. Of the 416 families that will receive apartments in this delivery, 219 are beneficiaries of Bolsa Família or the Continuous Payment Benefit (BPC) and are exempt from paying installments.

In his speech, Lula recalled his guidance for libraries to be built in each housing complex in the program. However, the apartments delivered today predate this request.

Given the absence of the library, Lula asked a businessman at the event to help with the construction of the room. “Businessman, if you can contribute to making a small library that can fit four people sitting, five people sitting,” she said.

The PT member stated that the government will run a campaign to donate books. Lula said he had already spoken to the Brazilian Academy of Letters about the donation.