O President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) took advantage of the presence of journalists at the Itamaraty Palace this Tuesday (May 9, 2023) to find out about a topic that is dear to him: football. After the meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, he asked what had been the result of the match of the Spanish club Real Madrid against the English Manchester City, valid for the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. Informed that the final score was 1-1, with goals from Brazilian Vinícius Jr for the Spaniards and Belgian Kevin De Bruyne for the English, the petista smiled and thanked him.

