05/21/2023 – 20:52

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed solidarity with Brazilian player Vinicius Junior, from Real Madrid, who was the victim of yet another racist act in a Spanish stadium this Sunday afternoon (21). For the president, the International Football Federation (FIFA), the Spanish league and the football leagues of all countries must take measures so that “racism and fascism” do not take over football.

“It is not possible that almost in the middle of the 21st century we have racial prejudice gaining strength in several football stadiums in Europe”, he said. “It is not fair that the poor boy who made it in life, who is becoming possibly one of the best [jogadores] in the world – certainly Real Madrid is the best – is offended in every stadium he attends”, added Lula.

During Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat by Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium, home of the opponents, Vini heard racist insults and shouts of “monkey” coming from the stands. This isn’t the first time the player has been attacked. Through social networks, he expressed his revolt with La Liga, the Spanish football league.

“It wasn’t the first time, nor the second nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I’m so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here”, he vented.

Lula is in Hiroshima, Japan, where he participated in the external engagement segment of the G7 Summitmeeting of leaders from seven of the largest economies in the world: United States, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada.

This Sunday, Monday morning (21st) in Japan, the president spoke to the press before leaving for Brazil. Since last Friday (19) in the Asian country, the president has had an extensive agenda of bilateral meetingswith meetings with 11 heads of government and entities.
























