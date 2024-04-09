President asked the mayor of Maués (AM) to bring a bunch and 2 “little feet” of the fruit to Brasília; he said he is reforesting Alvorada

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) asked this Tuesday (April 9, 2024) the mayor of Maués (AM), Junior Leite (União Brasil), carry a bunch of guaraná in your suitcase when you come to Brasília. Lula promised to pay for the fruit seedlings. The speech was made at the launch of the program “Union with Municipalities to Reduce Deforestation and Forest Fires”.

“Tell our mayor that, when he comes to Brasília, he puts a bunch of guaraná inside his suitcase, instead of clothes. It won't take up much space. And bring two seedlings of guaraná trees to see if we can plant them here and if we can catch them.”said the PT member.

To bring the bunches of guaraná, the president told one of the guests at the ceremony that he would be willing to pay for the fruit. “If you can, Jane, please send me a bunch of guaraná, send me two seedlings of guaraná. I pay you, or I send Rui [Costa] pay for you”, said Lula.

Lula stated that, in 2010, he planted 2 trees of the fruit at Palácio da Alvorada, but he does not know how the plants were treated or how they died.

The PT member also said that he is replanting the official residence of the Presidency. “We are planting almost 4,000 trees between the [Geraldo] Alckmin and the Palácio da Alvorada”, declared.

Lula has already published several videos planting trees and harvesting fruits in Alvorada. Watch below: