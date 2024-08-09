Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 14:55

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked for a minute of silence for the victims of the plane with 58 passengers and four crew members that crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, this Friday, the 9th. The accident occurred in a residential area, near the Miguel Melhado de Campos Highway (SP-324). The aircraft left Cascavel, in Paraná, and was bound for Guarulhos airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

“I would like everyone to stand up so we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo,” he said during the launch of the first of four frigates planned for the Tamandaré Class Frigates (PFCT) program, carried out by the Navy, this afternoon in Itajaí (SC). “I would like to ask for a minute of silence for the victims.”

The State Civil Defense reported that it sent a team to the site. According to the Fire Department, seven teams were dispatched to the site. According to VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas, the aircraft model was PS-VPB and the flight was 2283.