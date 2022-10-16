PT campaign wanted removal of Brazilian flag in Assembly of God in Pará and fine of R$ 50,000 per day

The TRE-PA (Regional Electoral Court of Pará) refused the campaign request of the former president and candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) to remove a flag on the facade of the oldest Assembly of God in the country, in Belém (PA).

Here’s the intact of the decision (140 KB) of the electoral judge Blenda Nery Rigon Cardoso, filed on Friday (14.Oct.2022).

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented on the case by announcing that “ordered to put” the national flag at Palácio do Planalto, still on Friday.

“PT said it is electoral propaganda for JB [Jair Bolsonaro]. This time, the judge acted correctly, said that it is a national symbol. Proud to see the Brazilian flag around in a prominent place and, of course, being treated with respect. But the PT wanted to take it out of there”said the president.

About the symbol exposed at Alvorada, Bolsonaro declared: “I don’t think anyone will have the courage to say ‘take it out of there, otherwise I’ll give you a fine of I don’t know how much a day’. It’s our Brazilian flag. The issue of censorship is slow. Certain things don’t get lost overnight, you do with time”.

The electoral judge rejected the news of irregular electoral propaganda presented by the petition (2.6 MB) of Lula’s campaign for not seeing, according to the decision, “the practice of any act offensive to electoral legislation“.

Here are photos of the flag displayed at the Assembly of God in Pará:



Reproduction YouTube/@SilasMalafaiaOficial



Reproduction YouTube/@SilasMalafaiaOficial

On July 15, the TRE-RS (Regional Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Sul) decided that there are no specific restrictions in Brazilian legislation on the use of the Flag, since it is a national symbol, according to article 13, paragraph 1 of the Constitution.

On his YouTube channel, Pastor Silas Malafaia linked Lula’s campaign request to a “PT pursuit” against the church.

Watch the video of Pastor Silas Malafaia (1min51s):

Read the full text of Malafaia’s demonstration:

“Guys, I got a scare today when they called me saying that there was a court decision that we couldn’t keep this flag flying next to our temple. I was surprised and very sad because the PT – the Brasil Esperança Federation – of the candidate Lula asked the Electoral Court to order the withdrawal or payment of R$ 50,000 in fine, or to exercise police power even and, if necessary, even, who knows. , get the representative to go to prison or to court.

“I’m the pastor of the church, we’ve been doing this here for a long time and no one ever bothered. Why is the PT doing this only now at election time? I was surprised. I’ve been told a lot about religious persecution and I don’t want to believe it, but now I’m already thinking. Nor are they governing Brazil and they are already doing it with the church, with the Brazilian flag. Imagine governing yourself.

“So you don’t think I’m talking about something unreal, here is the petition made by the PT, by the Brasil Esperança Federation, asking that what I said to you. Take off the flag, pay R$50,000 or go to jail, with police power. And the wise decision of Judge Brenda Nery Rigon Cardoso saying that it is not a crime. The flag remains. Thank God. We want to keep the Brazilian flag, respect Brazil. Anyone who does not respect the Brazilian flag, Brazilians and the use of it, does not deserve to govern us”.