The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) articulated trade agreements this Sunday (18.Feb.2024), in its last official commitments in Africa. The PT member's first bilateral meeting was with the president of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto. According to Planalto, Lula invited the Kenyan to visit Brazil with a delegation of businessmen to expand business between the countries.

The government states that, in 2023, trade exchange between Brazil and Kenya was US$128.1 million, with a surplus on the Brazilian side of US$124.7 million. Ruto visited Brazil in August 2016, during the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, when he was still vice-president of Kenya.

Lula also met with the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu. The Nigerian praised the Brazilian's speech at the opening of the 37th African Union Summit and the PT member's trajectory. Tinubu demonstrated interest in building partnerships with Brazil and advancing in the area of ​​agriculture.

The commercial partnership between Nigeria and Brazil reached US$1.73 billion in 2023 (with US$757 million in products imported by Brazil and US$976 million in Brazilian products exported). It was much bigger. For Lula, “there is no explanation” the fact that Brazil and Nigeria, which have already registered a trade flow of US$ 10 billion, currently only reach US$ 1.73 billion.

Trip to Africa

Africa is Lula's first international destination in 2024. The president embarked on Tuesday (Feb 13) for Cairo, Egypt, where he had a meeting with the country's president, Abdul Fatah Khalil Al-Sisi. In a speech on Egyptian soil, the PT member said that Israel fails to comply with UN (United Nations) decisions and asked for a solution for Gaza.

Afterwards, Lula and his delegation went to Ethiopia, which hosted the summit of the African Union, an entity that represents all 55 nations on the continent. Lula arrived on Thursday night (Feb 15, 2024) in the region, where he will stay until this Sunday (Feb 18).

Earlier, in conversation with journalists in Addis Ababa, Lula compared Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany. The head of the Executive once again said that the Palestinians are being targeted by “genocide” and said that Brazil will defend the creation of a Palestinian State at the UN (United Nations).

“It is important to remember that, in 2010, Brazil was the first country to recognize the Palestinian State. We have to stop being small when we have to be big. What is happening in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian people does not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews”, Lula declared to journalists in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Watch (2min43s):

