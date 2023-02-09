The Chief Executive’s trip has the mission of reestablishing Brazil’s relationship with the US leader’s government

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived in Washington, in the United States, around 6:50 pm (Brasília time) this Thursday (9.Feb.2023).

The Chief Executive’s trip has the mission of reestablishing Brazil’s relationship with the Joe Biden government and raising an economic agenda with the Americans that goes through the climate discussion and the strengthening of bilateral trade. Human rights issues should also be on the agenda.

The 2 countries also intend to emphasize the speech in defense of democracy. Both went through a similar situation of attack by right-wing extremists on seats of Powers:

January 6, 2021, Washington – the Capitol, which houses the Legislature, was invaded and vandalized by supporters of former President Donald Trump;

January 8, 2023, Brasilia – the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brazil were also invaded by right-wing extremists and had part of their spaces and materials destroyed.

The Chief Executive is staying at Blair House, a mansion located next to the White House. Residence is also called “President’s Guest House” from the USA.

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also hosted at Blair House, in 2019, at the invitation of former US leader Donald Trump.

Watch Lula’s arrival at the Blair House in Washington (1min20s):

On Friday (Feb. 3, 2023), Lula settled the details of the trip with the new US ambassador to Brazil, Elizabeth Bagley. She accompanies the Brazilian delegation during the visit.

Who is with Lula:

Janja, First Lady;

Fernando Haddad, Minister of Finance;

Marina Silva, Minister of the Environment;

Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Anielle Franco, Minister of Racial Equality;

Celso Amorim, special advisor to the Presidency;

Marcio Elias Rosa, Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Development;

Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), leader of the government in the Senate.

Read Lula’s appointments on Friday (10.Feb.2023):

10:30 am (local time): meeting at Blair House with Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, both from the Democratic Party;

12:00 (local time): meeting with representatives of the AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations);

3:30 pm (local time): Meeting with Biden at the White House.

Lula and Biden

The day after the attack on the Three Powers, Biden called Lula and “conveyed the unwavering support of the United States for democracy in Brazil”. The petista has defended an international concertation to find solutions for the democratic threats in the world.

Lula should even deal with Biden on the regulation of social networks. The Brazilian argues that the discussion on the subject should be done through a global debate and indicated that the forum for discussion on the subject should be the G20.

Short and with few commitments scheduled, Lula’s trip was classified by the Itamaraty as of a political nature. “The main element to highlight of this visit is its political character, the symbology of taking place right at the beginning of President Lula’s term”said Michel Arslanian Neto, secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Although Brazil has never severed relations with the United States, political and diplomatic contact between the two countries has cooled since Biden beat Trump in the 2020 elections. Bolsonaro was aligned with Trump and distanced himself from Biden.

“It is an opportunity for the two leaders to meet, to have personal contact, which is important to give impetus and direction to the relationship”, Neto said. He spoke to journalists on Tuesday (Feb 7), at Itamaraty.

Lula and Biden have already spoken by phone on two occasions: on October 31, 2022, when the petista was elected for his 3rd term, and on January 9, after the invasion of the Three Powers.

In December 2022, still as president-elect, Lula received the US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. It was a preparatory conversation for the meeting with Biden.

climate issue

Another theme that will permeate the conversation between Lula and Biden will be environmental preservation. Brazil has asked the United States to also participate in the Amazon Fund, an initiative that collects resources from Norway and Denmark for conservation and combating deforestation in the forest. Petrobras also has a small stake.

“There is an important issue of Brazil once again presenting itself as a very active player in this environmental agenda, committed to its obligations in this area, reactivation of environmental protection instruments, but also seeking to engage the countries involved in fulfilling their obligations in terms of financing for climate mitigation and adaptation”, Neto said.

Americans, however, viewed the Bolsonaro government’s environmental management with distrust and held talks on the subject. With the change of government in Brazil, there is the possibility of reopening the debate. But it is unlikely that an agreement will come out at this point.

According to Neto, the issue of energy transition will also be on the agenda of the meeting. “There is a very clear potential for cooperation in terms of wind energy, hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuels”, he said. “In this environmental, energy agenda, there is this dimension of concern for environmental preservation, but this is closely linked to strengthening economic and technological partnerships”, completed.

In addition, one of the subjects that will be taken up by the Brazilian government is the indigenous question and the preservation of native peoples.

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, will accompany Lula on the trip and will participate in the 1st part of the meeting with Biden.

Economy

The United States is now Brazil’s 2nd largest trading partner, behind China. Trade and investment by countries will be the focus of the conversation. “The goal is to focus on concrete results. The United States is the main destination for our industrialized products and the main destination for investments in Brazil”Neto said.

Brazil wants to take advantage of the trend of regionalization of supply chains and the fact that the Americans are investing in boosting the energy and semiconductor sectors to receive external resources and integrate the production chain. This is because, even internalizing production, the United States wants to seek strategic external partners for this.

Neto also said that Lula and Biden should discuss issues related to Defense. Brazil is interested in gaining access to the American arms market, but there are legal obstacles to this.

International scene

Neutral in relation to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Lula intends to bring an idea to Biden that may not be very well received by the American. The Brazilian wants to set up a kind of “peace club” between countries that did not take sides in the conflict to mediate a peace negotiation.

He spoke about the subject in a statement to journalists after a meeting with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on January 30, in Brasília. On the occasion, Lula said he had already spoken with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and with Scholz on the subject and demanded that the Chinese participate more in the negotiations for the end of the war. Lula will visit China in March, when he should take the proposal to Xi Jinping.

The United States, however, supports the Ukrainians in the conflict, including sending weapons and ammunition.

Another uncomfortable issue for Americans that should be dealt with by Lula is the request for the end of the embargo on Cuba, which has lasted more than 60 years, and support for elections in Venezuela. With regard to Caracas, Lula advocates bringing together a group of countries that can help negotiate the holding of free elections recognized by the international community.