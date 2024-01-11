Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/11/2024 – 22:01

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) arrives in São Paulo in the late afternoon of this Friday, 12th. His arrival coincides with the weekend in which federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) is scheduled to meet with former mayor of São Paulo, Marta Suplicy, who should return to the PT to be vice-president on the São Paulo City Council ticket. Despite the presence in the capital of São Paulo, the press office of the Presidency of the Republic informed that, for now, there is no plan for Lula to participate in the event and no pre-scheduled political meetings with the two.

After speaking with the president in Brasília, Marta left São Paulo City Hall this week. This Saturday, the 13th, a lunch will bring together the former mayor and the PSOL deputy for the first time since the alliance matured.

Until Friday night, in line with what Lula's advisors reported, neither PT members nor people close to Boulos were informed of the president's possible presence at the meeting. In Lula's official schedule, there are no commitments in São Paulo on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Just the record that he will leave Brasília at 3pm and disembark at Congonhas airport at 4:30pm.

Marta and her husband, Márcio Toledo, will welcome Boulos and his wife Natalia Szermeta, for lunch at her home in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood. The presence of federal deputy Rui Falcão (PT-SP) and his wife is also expected. Falcão worked on the articulation to bring the candidate closer to the now likely vice-president on the ticket.

The São Paulo PT should only make an official statement about the alliance after a municipal directory meeting on Tuesday, 16th. The meeting will debate Marta's membership and define the terms for her arrival at the party. According to the PT statute, the national or state Executive must give the green light for membership.