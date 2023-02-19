President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke on the night of this Sunday, the 19th, in his official account on the social network Twitter, about the effects of the storms this weekend on the coast of São Paulo. Lula is spending the Carnival holiday at the Naval Base of Aratu, in Bahia, and said that he will go tomorrow (Monday 20th) to São Paulo, “to visit the region and follow the efforts to face this tragedy”.

“I spoke today with the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, @waldezoficial, with the governor of São Paulo, @tarcisiogdf, and with the mayor @prefeitoFA after the heavy rains on the coast of São Paulo, especially in the city of São Sebastião”, wrote the president.

“The entire federal government, through @defesacivilbr and the Armed Forces, is available and working to help with whatever is necessary and join forces with the government of São Paulo and city halls to help the victims,” said Lula.

“We are going to bring together all levels of government and, with the solidarity of society, treat the wounded, look for the missing, restore highways, energy connections and telecommunications in the region. My condolences to the families who lost loved ones in this tragedy,” added the president.