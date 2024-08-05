When asked about Venezuela, the PT member says he will only speak on Monday (5th August) after the meeting with the president of Chile

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived in Santiago, capital of Chile, on Sunday night (4.Aug.2024). He landed in front of the Hotel at around 9:30 pm, accompanied by the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, and refused to speak to journalists.

He said he will only speak publicly after the first meeting with the Chilean Chief Executive, Gabriel Boric (Social Convergence, left-wing), scheduled for Monday (5 August). When asked about Venezuela, he replied: “Tomorrow you ask about Venezuela, Ecuador, Bolivia. I hope we talk a lot about Chile tomorrow.”.

Watch (56s):

During his visit to Chile, around 20 bilateral agreements will be signed. More than 90 are in force. One of the main negotiations is expected to involve the completion of the works for the bioceanic corridor, a project to connect the Atlantic and Pacific oceans in South America.

Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Argentina are partners in the project, which will connect the Brazilian center-west to the ports of northern Chile.

One of the items on the agenda is the discussion on how border and logistics services will work to facilitate the export of Brazilian products to Pacific markets.

Read Lula’s schedule in Chile below (Brasília time):

5th Aug – Monday

11am – Lula makes a floral offering at the monument to the liberator Bernardo O'Higgins and heads to La Moneda Palace. He takes part in an official photograph, a bilateral meeting with Boric and the signing of documents;

1:30 p.m. – Lula and Boric make a joint statement to the press;

1:45 p.m. – Lula and Boric participate in an awards ceremony;

2pm – lunch offered by President Boric to President Lula;

4pm – Lula visits the presidents of the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies and the Supreme Court;

Final in the afternoon (no set time yet) – Lula meets with the executive secretary of ECLAC and the CEO of Latam;

8pm – Lula and Boric participate in the closing of the Chile-Brazil Business Forum;

night – Lula attends a dinner hosted by the Brazilian ambassador to Chile, Paulo Roberto Soares Pacheco.

6th Aug – Tuesday

10am – Lula participates in a meeting with the mayor of Santiago, Irací Hassler;

11am – Lula meets with former president Ricardo Lagos;

12:20 p.m. – Lula and Boric sign space cooperation agreement between the two countries at the Chilean Air Force Aeronautical Museum;

1:30 p.m. – Lula embarks on his return flight to Brasilia.

