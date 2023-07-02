President landed in Salvador at 9 am this Sunday (July 2, 2023) accompanied by the first lady, Janja; in the afternoon, head to Ilhéus

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) landed in Salvador, capital of Bahia, at 9 am this Sunday (July 2, 2023) to participate in the obliteration ceremony of stamps commemorating the bicentennial of Independence of Brazil in Bahia. Bahians celebrate independence in July because the date marks the end of the conflict with Portuguese settlers in the region, who resisted the end of Portuguese control over the former colony. On your Twitter profilethe president said that this is a date for “remembering the struggle of our people for their freedom and sovereignty, and inspires us in the search for more rights and dignity”. The petista landed at the city’s air base, accompanied by the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva. After the celebration, at 9:30 am, Lula will go to Largo da Soledade for the 2nd of July Walk. At noon, she has a scheduled trip to Ilhéus, also in Bahia, on her official agenda, with arrival scheduled at 12:30.

