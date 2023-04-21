Presidents must sign agreements in the areas of technology, energy, culture, tourism, health and education on Saturday (April 22)

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived in Portugal at 6:35 am this Friday (21.Apr.2023), Brasilia time -10:35 am, Lisbon time. The petista will stay in the country until Tuesday (April 25). Afterwards, the Chief Executive will travel to Madrid, Spain.

Lula left with First Lady Janja for Lisbon at 10 pm on Thursday (April 20). The president anticipated the trip by 1 day. The reason for the change was not informed by the Planalto Palace.

The president’s agenda for his first day in Portugal was not disclosed. On Saturday (April 22), Lula will be received with honors and will meet with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo, at the Belém Palace. After the meeting, both presidents will meet with 8 ministers (4 Brazilian and 4 Portuguese ministers).

The Chief Executive must sign a series of bilateral agreements. The expectation is that 13 agreements will be signed, in different areas, such as technology, energy, culture, tourism, health and education.

On that date, the president will also have lunch with Prime Minister António Costa –with whom Lula will have lunch again on Monday (April 24).

Also on this date, the PT plan to renew Apex’s contract with Aicep (Portuguese Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade). The president of Apex-Brasil, Jorge Viana, will also accompany the Chief Executive.

Lula will also participate in the delivery of the Camões Prize –considered the main trophy of literature in the Portuguese language– to singer and composer Chico Buarque. The artist received the literary honor in 2019, however, the then president at the time, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), refused to sign the diploma for the delivery of the award. Chico Buarque is critical of the former president and friend of Lula.

TRAVEL TO SPAIN

Lula’s last appointment in Portugal will be on the morning of Tuesday (April 25), when the president will participate in a solemn session in his honor at the Assembly of the Republic, in Lisbon. Afterwards, head to Madrid.

In Spain, Lula will meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, King Filipe and Spanish businessmen. The Chief Executive is expected to sign 4 bilateral agreements with the country.