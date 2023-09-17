President will also meet with businesspeople and congressmen on Sunday (September 17, 2023)

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived this Saturday night (September 16, 2023) in New York (USA), where he will participate next week in the 78th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations). In the United States, the Chief Executive will also have a meeting with Joe Biden and dinner with businesspeople and congressmen.

Lula disembarked accompanied by First Lady Janja da Silva. Earlier this Saturday, he participated in the G77 summit, which includes 134 UN developing countries and had China as a guest this year. At the meeting, Lula criticized and called “illegal” the economic embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba more than 60 years ago.

Lula also rejected “the inclusion of Cuba in the list of states sponsoring terrorism”. In 2021, during Donald Trump’s government, Cuba was included again on the list. The country had been removed from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism in 2015, during the administration of Barack Obama.

The Brazilian president will meet with Biden on Wednesday (September 20) after Lula opens the UN conference. Traditionally, Brazil is the first country to speak at the assembly.

After the bilateral meeting, the announcement of agreements is expected after the meeting with the launch of a global initiative to advance labor rights led by the 2 heads of state.

Lula said, on August 14, that the plan with Biden aims to stimulate job creation. According to the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinhothe proposal prepared by the 2 countries should encourage debate on issues such as precarious work, child labor and work similar to slavery

On Sunday (September 17), Lula participates in a dinner promoted by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) and Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo).

Ministers, congressmen, businesspeople and the presidents of the Chamber participate, Arthur Lira and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco . Bruno Dantas, president of TCU (Federal Audit Court), must also attend.

In addition to Lula, at least 12 ministers will be in New York. Are they: Fernando Haddad (Finance), Mauro Vieira (Foreign Relations), Jader Filho (Cities), Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy), Nísia Trindade (Health), Sonia Guajajara (Indian people), Marina Silva (Environment), Luiz Marinho (Work and Employment), Cida Gonçalves (Women), Margareth Menezes (Culture), Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation) and Márcio Macedo (General Secretariat).

This is Lula’s 14th international trip this year. He should return to Brazil on Friday (September 22). Upon returning from the United States next week, Lula will complete 56 days outside Brazil. That’s almost 2 of the 9 months in office.