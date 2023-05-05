The President will meet this Friday (May 5) with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, at Downing Street

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) landed in London at around 7 am, Brasilia time this Friday (May 5, 2023). It is the PT’s 5th international trip since he took office.

Lula has a meeting with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, at 12h (Brasília time), at Downing Street. On the same day, she will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the Royal Family.

Lula published a video on his social networks disembarking in the English capital, accompanied by the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva. “Good morning! In London, where I am meeting today with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak and I participate in the reception offered by King Carlos III”wrote the president.

The highlight of Lula’s trip to London will be his participation in the coronation ceremony of King Charles III, scheduled for Saturday (May 6), at 7 am (Brasília time).



Lula will return to Brazil on Sunday (7.May). With the trip to London, she will make a total of 8 international trips in the first 5 months of government. The next confirmed destination will be Hiroshima, Japan, to participate in the G7 summit. The trip is scheduled for May 19th.

