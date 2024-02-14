War in the Middle East will be one of the main themes of the visit; presidents will also talk about trade and investments

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived this Wednesday (14.Feb.2024) in Cairo, capital of Egypt, for a meeting with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. One of the main themes of the trip will be mediation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip – Egypt is one of the main interlocutors in the negotiations. Lula and El-Sisi should also talk about trade, investments and technical cooperation, among other topics. Afterwards, the PT member will travel to Ethiopia, where he will participate in the 37th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Watch Lula's arrival in Cairo:

🇪🇬🤝🇧🇷

President Lula has just arrived in Cairo for an official visit.

Egypt is one of Brazil's largest trading partners in Africa, a member of BRICS, a guest country at the @g20orgas well as an important regional and multilateral political actor. 📲DIGITAL/PR pic.twitter.com/0j7FG0wtrv — Government of Brazil (@govbr) February 14, 2024

