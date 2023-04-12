President attends Dilma Rousseff’s inauguration at Brics, in Shanghai, and has a meeting with Xi Jinping, in Beijing

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) landed this Wednesday (12.Apr) at 11:33 am (Brasília time) in Shanghai for a schedule of commitments that will last for 3 days. On the following day, Thursday (April 13), the Chief Executive will attend the inauguration ceremony of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) as president of the NBD (New Development Bank), the bank of the Brics.

On Friday (April 14), Lula has a meeting scheduled with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in Beijing.

On his return to Brazil, the PT candidate will make a connection in the United Arab Emirates. He should sleep over there and arrive in Brazil on Sunday (April 16).

Should be part of Lula’s entourage:

Like Pacheco, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was also invited, but only the head of the Upper House accompanies Lulaalong with other congressmen, on the trip to China.

Lira did not go on medical advice after undergoing surgery. In Brazil, he should focus on the analysis of the new fiscal rule and on the processing of provisional measures. Haddad promised to send the project for the new spending cap to Congress this week.

Initially, Lula was going to China from March 26 to 31. However, the president was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to influenza A, and postponed the appointment.

The trip is considered the most important of the 1st year of Lula’s 3rd term. This is because China is Brazil’s main trading partner. Announcements of 15 to 20 economic and technological agreements are expected. In the technological area, one of the focuses is to expand 5G and the partnership in launching satellites.

In the economy, the expectation is for a greater opening of the market for Brazilian agribusiness products and expansion of Chinese investments in infrastructure in the country.

The trip should have more tangible results than the trip to the US, which took place in February. There, the focus was on the environment and the defense of democracy.

AGREEMENTS THAT MUST BE SIGNED

At least 20 agreements and memorandums of intent must be signed between Brazil and China – most in the commercial area. The agreements between private companies were disclosed during the Brazil-China Economic Seminar, held on March 29 in Beijing. Among the agreements must be: