President attends Dilma Rousseff’s inauguration at Brics, in Shanghai, and has a meeting with Xi Jinping, in Beijing
The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) landed this Wednesday (12.Apr) at 11:33 am (Brasília time) in Shanghai for a schedule of commitments that will last for 3 days. On the following day, Thursday (April 13), the Chief Executive will attend the inauguration ceremony of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) as president of the NBD (New Development Bank), the bank of the Brics.
On Friday (April 14), Lula has a meeting scheduled with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in Beijing.
On his return to Brazil, the PT candidate will make a connection in the United Arab Emirates. He should sleep over there and arrive in Brazil on Sunday (April 16).
Should be part of Lula’s entourage:
- Fernando Haddad, Minister of Finance;
- Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Federal Senate;
- Fausto Pinato (PP-SP), president of the Brazil/China Parliamentary Front;
- Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), leader of the PT in the Chamber of Deputies;
- Heitor Schuch (PSB-RS), president of the Commission for Industry, Commerce and Services;
- Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), president of the Foreign Affairs Commission;
- Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee;
- Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the Government in Congress;
- José Guimaraes (PT-CE), leader of the Government in the Chamber.
Like Pacheco, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was also invited, but only the head of the Upper House accompanies Lulaalong with other congressmen, on the trip to China.
Lira did not go on medical advice after undergoing surgery. In Brazil, he should focus on the analysis of the new fiscal rule and on the processing of provisional measures. Haddad promised to send the project for the new spending cap to Congress this week.
Initially, Lula was going to China from March 26 to 31. However, the president was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to influenza A, and postponed the appointment.
The trip is considered the most important of the 1st year of Lula’s 3rd term. This is because China is Brazil’s main trading partner. Announcements of 15 to 20 economic and technological agreements are expected. In the technological area, one of the focuses is to expand 5G and the partnership in launching satellites.
In the economy, the expectation is for a greater opening of the market for Brazilian agribusiness products and expansion of Chinese investments in infrastructure in the country.
The trip should have more tangible results than the trip to the US, which took place in February. There, the focus was on the environment and the defense of democracy.
AGREEMENTS THAT MUST BE SIGNED
At least 20 agreements and memorandums of intent must be signed between Brazil and China – most in the commercial area. The agreements between private companies were disclosed during the Brazil-China Economic Seminar, held on March 29 in Beijing. Among the agreements must be:
- satellites – Brazil and China want to reactivate the aerospace partnership with the launch of CBERS-6, a satellite capable of monitoring forests even with the presence of heavy clouds. The device will allow for better monitoring of deforested areas and areas where illegal mining is taking place, especially in the Amazon region. The CBERS (Sino-Brazilian Land Resources Satellite) program was signed in 1988 between the two countries. It gave rise to 6 satellites – the 1st of which was launched in 1999. The new equipment is a bet by Brazil to expand its climate agenda. The proportion of investment by each country in the development of the satellite is yet to be negotiated;
- bilateral trade in carbon credits – Brazil is one of the countries with the greatest potential for producing carbon credits due to the presence of the Amazon rainforest in its territory and clean matrices for energy production. China is one of the most polluting countries, accounting for almost ¼ of the world’s emissions. This is because its energy generation depends on the use of coal and petroleum derivatives, in addition to the presence of large industries. An agreement in this sense would give China room to change its production matrix more gradually without suffering international sanctions. According to the president of the Apex (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency), Jorge Viana, an agreement in this sense should create “the largest carbon market in the world”;
- green background – the mechanism will focus on investments in sustainable technology projects, especially in renewable energy in both countries. Discussion on the subject began a few months ago and may advance with the presence of the Brazilian delegation in Beijing. Even so, the formal announcement of the creation of the mechanism should not be made during the presidential visit. The fund should have public and private contributions;
- according to Embraer – the Brazilian company is about to conclude negotiations for the sale of 20 aircraft to China and the installation of an assembly area in the country. The commercial jets will be of the model E195-E2. The company has not yet informed the value of the transaction;
- commercial transactions without dollar – commercial transactions between the two countries may be unlinked to the dollar. China authorized the Brazilian subsidiary of the ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, or Banco Industrial e Comercial da China, in Portuguese) to make the direct compensation from yuan to real. The establishment of an intermediary bank to make clearing, acting as a “clearing house”, is necessary in order to be able to carry out commercial and financial operations directly between two currencies. In this way, it will not be necessary to use the US dollar in operations. In 2013, the yuan became the 2nd most used currency in the world, after the US dollar.
#Lula #arrives #China #close #bilateral #agreements
Leave a Reply