7/16/2023 – 6:00 pm

Brasileiro will have a schedule of meetings parallel to the meeting between European and Latin American countries. Negotiations on the free trade agreement between Mercosur and the EU will be on the agenda. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived in Brussels this Sunday (7/16) to participate, on Monday and Tuesday, in the summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which last took place in 2015.

In a message published on Twitter on Saturday night, Lula wrote that the summit “will be an important space for deepening relations” between the regions and said he expected “days of hard work for the development of Brazil”.

Sixty countries and 21% of world GDP

The summit will be attended by representatives of the 27 Member States of the EU and the 33 countries of CELAC, which covers all countries in the Americas except the United States and Canada.

The EU seeks to strengthen ties with the region to reduce economic dependence on China, and there is interest from the Celec countries in attracting European investment and business opportunities.

According to the Itamaraty, the Brazilian delegation will also take to the summit proposals to stimulate mutual cooperation in the environmental, energy and defense areas, in addition to fighting hunger and transnational crimes.

The EU and CELAC represent 60 countries and about a third of the territory, 14% of the population and 21% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the world.

bilateral meetings

On Monday, Lula will meet with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen – the two met in Brasília about a month ago – and will participate in the opening session of the EU-Latin America business forum.

Afterwards, the Brazilian will have meetings with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, with the Belgian King, Filipe I, and the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, and with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. Afterwards, Lula participates in the opening session of the EU-Celac summit.

On Tuesday, in addition to the summit events, Lula will participate in a meeting of the European Socialist Party, which brings together members of social-democratic and labor parties from European countries, such as the Social-Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the Socialist Party. Spanish Worker (PSOE).

Bilateral meetings between Lula and representatives of Austria and Sweden are also planned. It is the Brazilian’s 14th trip abroad since he began his third term as president.

Mercosur-EU agreement on the agenda

The main item for negotiations on Lula’s agenda should be the free trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur, formed by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The basic text of the agreement was closed in 2019 and still needs to be ratified by the member countries, but there are obstacles. The ratification process was paralyzed during the Jair Bolsonaro government, due to the concern of Europeans with the increase in deforestation in the Amazon and pressure from sectors of their agriculture fearful of competition from Mercosur products.

In March, the EU sent Mercosur an additional letter asking for the inclusion in the text of more environmental commitments and sanctions in case of non-compliance. In addition, in May the European bloc approved a new anti-deforestation law that prohibits the import of products from areas of tropical forests deforested after December 2020.

The two initiatives displeased the Brazilian government, which considered that they altered the balance of the agreement by creating more obligations for only one of the sides. On the other hand, Lula also expressed opposition to the item in the agreement on government purchases, which authorizes European companies to participate in public tenders in Mercosur countries on equal terms with local companies.

Differences over final statement

Diplomats from the nations involved are already negotiating the summit’s final declaration, whose draft had eight different versions and was reduced from 13 pages to three in the most recent version.

The biggest reason for the divergence so far, according to the Lusa news agency, is the reference to the agreement between the EU and Mercosur. Some EU countries, such as France and Austria, would be contesting the mention of the agreement, for commercial and environmental reasons.

Another point of divergence in the summit’s final declaration refers to Ukraine, considering the different positions in the Latin American bloc on the Russian war of aggression. At the moment, only a condemnation, in general terms, of the conflict is envisaged.

The two blocs are also discussing holding more regular summits every two years – the next one, in 2025, is expected to take place in Colombia – and creating a permanent cooperation mechanism.

