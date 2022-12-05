President-elect meets US representative on Monday (5.10) and spends the week assembling a new government

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), arrived in Brasilia at around 8:30 pm this Sunday (Dec 4, 2022), after spending the weekend in São Paulo.

The PT’s agenda of public commitments in the federal capital begins on Monday morning (Dec. 5). At 11 am, at the Meliá hotel, he meets with jake sullivanNational Security Advisor of the United States.

Lula is preparing a visit to the US president, Joe Biden🇧🇷 The date of the trip to the United States should be set in the next few days.

Lula is expected to spend the week working on setting up his new government. He will have more dealings with parties interested in supporting his administration.

Also try to unlock the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that allows the future government to breach the spending ceiling to fulfill campaign promises, such as maintaining the Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600 and the real increase in the minimum wage.