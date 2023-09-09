Unlike other leaders who arrived alone, the PT member was accompanied by Janja when he was received by the Indian Prime Minister

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has arrived for the 1st day of the 18th G20 Heads of State Summit, held in New Delhi, capital of India, this Saturday (September 9, 2023). Unlike other leaders who arrived alone, the PT member was accompanied by the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva. The couple was welcomed by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. With the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, authorities from member countries and guests discuss food and energy security, international debt, technology, climate change and other topics. At the end of the meeting, on Sunday (September 10), Modi hands Lula the presidency of the G20.



