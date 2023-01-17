The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should receive until Friday (20.jan.2023) the 4 military commanders for a conversation at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília. Attending the meeting:

general Julius Caesar of Arruda – Army;

– Army; admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen – Navy;

– Navy; brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno – Aeronautics;

– Aeronautics; admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire – General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The meeting between the president and the 4 commanders is articulated by the Minister of Defense, José Múcio. It is part of a program to bring Lula and the main ministers of the PT government closer to the military command.

On Monday (16.jan.2023), Lula met in Planalto, outside the agenda, with Múcio, Minister Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security), Minister Gonçalves Dias (GSI) and the intervenor of Brasília, Ricardo Cappelli . The meeting started around 3 pm.

In addition to working out the details of the rapprochement, an assessment of the 8th of January was made.

Dino and Cappelli reported to Lula:

how is the aftermath of extremist acts;

who are the main prisoners so far;

what is intended to be done in court;

how the security force will be remodeled to protect the central area of ​​Brasilia.

LUNCH IN THE DEFENSE

A lunch was also set for this Tuesday (17.jan.2023), at the Ministry of Defence. Participating: Múcio, the 4 military commanders and the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa. Last week, a similar event had already been held, but with Flávio Dino.

LULA AND MILITARY

Last week, Lula stated that “many people” of the Armed Forces was “conniving” with the invasion of the Three Powers. Afterwards, he said that he did not issue a GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) because the military could feel empowered to carry out a coup d’état. The president’s statements during breakfast with journalists on January 12 did not help to lower the tension.

ANALYZE

If the path of dialogue is maintained –and for now, it is–, the climate between Planalto and the military tends to improve. If Lula receives the military commanders this week, the atmosphere of mistrust should dissipate and Minister José Múcio, who ran the risk of leaving office last week, will be strengthened.