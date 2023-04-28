BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced on Friday the ratification of six indigenous lands in six states, fulfilling a campaign promise to reverse the policy of his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, which froze the creation of new reserves.

They were the first indigenous lands (TI) to be effectively recognized by the State since 2016, as a 2018 recognition was later annulled by the Justice.

The ILs Arara do Rio Amônia (Acre), with a population of 434 people, were approved; Kariri-Xocó (Alagoas), with a population of 2,300 people; Rio dos Índios (Rio Grande do Sul), with a population of 143 people; Tremembé da Barra do Muna (Ceará), with a population of 580 people; Uneiuxi (Amazonas), with a population of 249 people, and Avá-Canoeiro (Goiás), with a population of nine people.

Lula made the announcement as part of the annual meeting in Brasilia of representatives of one million Brazilian indigenous people, called Acampamento Terra Livre, a five-day event with music, dancing and food in tents set up on the federal capital’s grassy esplanade.

Indigenous leaders have asked him to speed up the recognition of some 300 indigenous territories that have been mapped but have waited years to be formally recognized.

“I want not to leave any indigenous land that has not been demarcated in my four-year term,” Lula said in a speech at the ceremony in which he signed the ratification of indigenous lands.

“What we want is that, at the end of our mandate, Brazilian indigenous people are being respected and treated with all the dignity that every human being deserves in this country.”

Bolsonaro, backed by Brazil’s agricultural sector and its powerful lobby, publicly vowed never to allow “another centimeter” of land for reserves, saying indigenous people had too much land for too few people.

About 300 different indigenous peoples live in 730 territories they consider ancestral lands, mainly in the Amazon rainforest, but only 434 have been officially recognized.

Representatives of the agricultural sector in Congress are currently calling for the passage of legislation that would set a deadline for reservations that were not occupied at the time the current Constitution was enacted in 1988.

The deadline, which would leave tens of thousands of indigenous people without the protection of officially obtaining their lands, is also being debated by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which is expected to rule in July.

Without state protection, indigenous communities are at risk of encroachments by illegal loggers and miners who got a boost under the Bolsonaro government, which wanted to allow commercial farming and mining even in recognized reserves.

Bolsonaro destroyed the National Indian Foundation (Funai), the government agency for indigenous affairs, which began working for non-indigenous interests in land conflicts, anthropologists and community leaders said.

Lula created a Ministry of Indigenous Peoples on his first day in office in January and named Sônia Guajajara, leader of the indigenous organization Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Apib), to head it.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)