In at least three speeches after the election, President Lula skewered the market. He called some reactions on the Exchange and the dollar to his movements contradictory, said that Faria Lima would need patience and reinforced that the poor will continue to invest – no matter who it hurts. But if with the owners of speculative capital the conversation is still crooked, with entrepreneurs in industry, services and agribusiness the tone is different. Lula’s team has been trying to approach the owners of physical capital because it knows that they will be essential in the recovery of the economy. But it has not been an easy task.

During the electoral campaign, this communication was out of date and the complaint of businessmen is that there is still no clarity about the government’s plans to stimulate jobs and the role of the productive chain in this recovery. Among the expected answers are questions involving credit facilitated by public banks, exemptions, partnerships and promotion and research measures. To deal with this, the government must announce, within the first 30 days of action, a permanent agenda for dialogue, interaction and construction of public policies with representatives of the production chain.

And this attempt at rapprochement begins with the figure of vice president Geraldo Alckmin, who has more influence in industry and agribusiness. The articulation will also have the participation of Alexandre Padilha. “The Lula government has always been a government with a lot of dialogue, and the president is convinced that this is essential to rebuild the country”, said Padilha, who was Minister of Institutional Relations in the first Dilma Rousseff government. The path to this approximation would be the recreation of the Council

for economic and social development. The Conselhão, as it was known in PT administrations, was linked to the former Secretariat for Institutional Relations of the Presidency of the Republic, but now it can be expanded to include regional participation and businessmen of all sizes. “This front is capable of speeding up the responses necessary for the economy to move forward,” he said.



EMPLOYMENT AND INCOME Lula visits the Honda factory, in Manaus. President-elect promises to generate jobs with support for private initiative.

PUBLIC POLICY And the negotiation counter in Brasília is located in the renovated Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services. The expectation is that development policies, incentives for research and technology and training programs will be elaborated in the Ministry. Luiz Longo, economist and professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), says that, unlike previous administrations, the Lula III government needs to increase equality in the distribution of benefits. “It is necessary that

the MDIC meets the demand of the big businessman, but also acts to help the small ones”, he said. According to him, since the second Dilma government there has been a growing disregard for small businessmen. “I remember the phrase by Paulo Guedes [na famosa reunião ministerial de abril de 2020 que teve os vídeos vazados] about letting ‘the little ones break’. This is nonsense, ”she said.

From the point of view of representativeness, the small ones are giants. According to Sebrae, 72% of the jobs created in Brazil in the first half of this year came from micro, small and medium-sized companies. In the accumulated result for the year, the more than 18.8 million operations of these sizes will add up to 30% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to the president of Sebrae, Carlos Melles, encouraging this business profile should be a priority. “It is no exaggeration to say that micro and small companies are once again the locomotive that pulls the Brazilian economy.” According to him, the reaction capacity of this type of entrepreneur is fascinating. “It is quick and generates jobs, income and the payment of taxes. It’s good for everyone.”

And for that, says Melles, access to credit is very relevant. “It needs to be targeted and incentivized, with less bureaucracy, simplifying warranty and documentation.” In the end, Lula’s plans for the businessman may not yet be clear, but the businessmen’s plans for the PT’s third term seem to be well outlined.