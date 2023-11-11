Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/11/2023 – 22:31

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed this Friday (10) the appointment of three new ministers of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The confirmation was published in an extra edition of Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

Lawyer Daniela Teixeira and judges Teodoro Silva Santos, from the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE), and José Afrânio Vilela, from the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG), were nominated for the position by the president himself and had their names approved by the Senate on October 25th.

By 68 votes to 5, lawyer Daniela Teixeira was approved by the majority of senators and will become the fifth woman in the current composition of the STJ, a court that has 33 seats. Before arriving at the STJ, the new minister was an advisor to the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). Daniela has a master’s degree in Criminal Law.

Judge Teodoro Silva Santos received 63 votes in favor and none against. The judge has a master’s degree in Constitutional Law from the University of Fortaleza and has worked as a judge since 2011.

Judge José Afrânio Vilela was approved by 68 votes to one. The magistrate took office as judge in 1989 and has served as judge since 2005.

The inauguration of the three new ministers will take place on November 22nd.