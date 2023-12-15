He held the position on an interim basis since October, when Hélio Doyle was fired for swearing at Israel supporters on X

The then interim president of EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), Jean Lima, was appointed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as the institution’s new CEO. The decree was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) this Friday (Dec 15, 2023). He occupies the position of former president Hélio Doyle, who was fired in October after sharing on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) a publication by Brazilian illustrator Carlos Latuff calling him “idiots” supporters of Israel. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 133 kB).