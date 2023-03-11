New director will have the task of continuing negotiations with Paraguay on new terms of Annex C of the treaty signed with Brazil

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) appointed federal deputy Enio Verri (PT-PR), 61 years old, for the position of general director of the Itaipu Binacional hydroelectric plant. The nomination was published on Friday (10.Mar.2023) in the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the decree (71 KB).

The congressman was nominated at the end of January to take the place of Admiral Anatalicio Risden Junior, 63, appointed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in January 2022.

Verri has the task ahead of him of giving continuity to negotiations with Paraguay regarding the new terms of annex C of the treated signed with Brazil in 1973. The document deals with the financial management of the plant and expires in 2023.

The Itaipu power plant has 14 GW of installed capacity, about 8% of all the power in the Brazilian energy matrix. The 2 countries are entitled to half of the production each. As Paraguay does not use all of the part to which it is entitled, it is obliged to sell the surplus to Brazil.

In 2023, payments on loans contracted for the construction of the plant over several years will also end.

Who is Enio Verri?

The deputy was re-elected in the 2022 elections for the 3rd term in the Chamber. To take office at Itaipu, he will need to resign his seat in the Lower House of the National Congress.

Ênio Verri was born in 1961, in Maringá (PR). Graduated in economics, he became a professor at UEM (State University of Maringá) in 1997. He assumed the post of municipal Treasury Secretary 3 years later.

In 2005, Verri took over as head of the Ministry of Planning, Budget and Management. The following year, he took office as Secretary of Planning and General Coordination of Paraná in the government of Roberto Requiao(PT).

When he commanded the state executive of Paraná, Requião was affiliated with the PMDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement Party), which officially became MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement) in 2018. After 40 years in the party, he left the party in July 2021 to join the Workers’ Party.

In 2014, Verri was elected to the Chamber and re-elected in 2018. He took over the leadership of the PT bench in Casa Baixa in 2020.